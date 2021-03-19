Progress report on Carlow courthouse railings

A TENDER for some of the restoration of the historic railings at Carlow Courthouse is due back shortly.

Minister of state for heritage Malcolm Noonan made the announcement as he addressed the March meeting of Carlow County Council.

He touched on many areas, including the long battle to get the courthouse railing restored.

“I believe tenders are due to back to some of the works on 26 March.”

Independent councillor Charlie Myhsall commented: “They are of such historical importance. It’s a huge shame to see them in the condition that they are.”

Minister Noonan believes the railings are of “international” significant due to the “work, design and craftsmanship” involved.

He also highlighted the Community Monuments Fund, which provides investment in Ireland’s archaeological heritage.

Part of the funding is prioritised for local authorities, private owners and custodians and community groups for the care, conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of archaeological monuments and the provision of any required measures to ensure safe access during the Covid-19 pandemic. Minister Noonan appealed to councillors to spread the word about it. The closing date for applications is Monday 12 April.