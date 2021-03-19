Seven gardaí recovering from injuries after being assaulted on St Patrick’s Day

James Cox

Seven gardaí are recovering from injuries after being assaulted on St Patrick’s Day duties.

Three separate incidents took place in Dublin and Portlaoise.

At around 5pm on Wednesday, two gardaí were assaulted near Mercer Street in Dublin city centre.

A female garda was hospitalised with her injuries but was released yesterday.

Separately five gardaí were assaulted in the Portlaoise district, at around 8.30pm three female officers and one male officer were attacked in the Fairgreen area.

Later that night gardaí were called to another public order incident at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where two female gardaí were assaulted, one of which had attended the earlier incident.

Two men apperead in court yesterday for the assaults in Portalise while a man in his 30s is due before the courts at later date for the incident in Dublin.