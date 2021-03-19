Seven more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow

Friday, March 19, 2021

Carlow recorded a further seven cases of Covid-19 on Friday evening among 507 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 1 date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 45 – 88 years.

There has been a total of 4,576 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The bulk of recent cases in Carlow have been in the east of the county in the Tullow Local Electoral Areal. There were 32 cases in the Tullow LEA between 1-5 March. This compares to 21 in the Bagenalstown LEA and just eight in the Tullow LEA.

As of 8am today, 336 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 43 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 16th, 632,359 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

463,500 people have received their first dose

168,859 people have received their second dose

 

 

