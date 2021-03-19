Spacious three-bed semi at Old Burrin, Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

DNG McCormack are delighted to welcome this spacious three-bedroom semi-detached property, located at 78 Old Burrin, Carlow town to the market this week.

Located within five minutes’ walk of the town centre, schools, and shopping, the property extends to c1,250 sq ft throughout and has many features, including fitted kitchen, master bedroom en-suite, open fireplace and much more.

To the front there is off-street parking with a gated side entrance leading to a large private rear garden.

The property is in great condition throughout and ready to occupy now. Solid investment opportunity or ideal for first-time buyer. BER C3. Asking price: €179,000