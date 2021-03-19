Special track would solve scrambler bike problem in Carlow

A DESIGNATED track for scrambler bikes and motorcross in the county would likely solve the recent problem of bikes being driven near homes along the Tullow Road.

Brian Anderson, who lives outside Tullow and has been riding motorbikes since the age of six, said recent problems were born from the fact there was no established track in the county.

Mr Anderson didn’t know the riders involved in the Tullow Road area, nor did he believe it was right what they were doing.

“I would be against riding where they are riding. I don’t think that’s right, but I can see their side of it. There is nowhere for them to go,” he said. “A track would fix the problem, or fix a lot of the problems.”

The nearest track is Calverstown in Kildare, while Covid-19 restrictions have meant that Mr Anderson and many other motorcross enthusiasts have not participated in their sport since August.

In the past, two well-managed bike tracks in Co Carlow have closed down for different reasons.

One issue experienced locally and in adjoining counties is that one or two complaints about the track triggers its closure, even though it could be located in a rural area.

“If 30 or 40 people complained, they don’t want it there. I understand. But if it’s one person, I don’t. You could be handing out €20 notes at the bottom of your yard and someone would be giving out!”

Mr Anderson said there are bike clubs looking for land and the obstacles to setting up a track needed to be reduced.

He suggested: “There has to be a bit compromise. I can understand people not wanting it, especially there, but if you want to fix the problem, you have to do something about it.”