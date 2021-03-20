Coronavirus: Nine further deaths and 525 new cases reported

Tomas Doherty

A further nine deaths and 525 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic.

Seven of these deaths occurred in March, and two in February.

Of the new cases, 266 were in Dublin, 33 in Meath, 29 in Wexford, 25 in Offaly, 24 in Donegal, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties

The latest figures show 328 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 83 in intensive care.

Offaly has the highest incidence rate in the country at 389 cases per 100,000, followed by Longford at 277 and Kildare at 238.

Meanwhile, the rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine restarted today following a precautionary pause.

The decision to recommence the vaccine comes following the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

HSE chief executive Paul Reid tweeted: “This morning, as we recommence the AstraZeneca vaccine, our plan to protect some of the most vulnerable also continues.

“Today and tomorrow, 3,700 over 75-year-olds, patients of GPs, will receive either first and second doses in the Helix vaccination centre.”

The deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed on Friday evening that it recommended the use of the jab.

The use of AstraZeneca in Ireland was paused last Sunday following reports of unusual blood clots in Norway.

Some 30,000 people that were due to get the vaccine during the week will have their vaccinations rescheduled over the coming weeks.