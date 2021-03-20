Death notices and funeral announcements

The late Phyllis Bulmer

Coolmanagh Lower, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow died 17 March 2021 suddenly but peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of the late Ned; Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral leaving Halligan’s Funeral Home, Rathvilly, on Sunday morning at 10.30am via her residence to St Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. Phyllis’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie

The late John (Johnny) Carroll

Ballyloo, Tinryland, Carlow died 19 March 2021 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his sisters Peg, Bridie and Mary (Whelan) and by his brother Bill (Essex,UK) in February. Sadly missed by his sorrowing brother Tom (London), nephews, nieces, great neighbours, relatives and friends.

Owing to the government restrictions the funeral will be private. The reception service into St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland may be viewed on Sunday evening at 7pm along with the funeral Mass at 11am Monday prior to his burial. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iE-R4oXRIk

Mary Byrne (née Codd)

Craanmore, Kildavin, Carlow, in her 96th year.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Sean, Tony, Ned, Breda, Lizzie, Mary, Bernadette, Matt, Tommy, D J, Katie and the late Susan, Pat and Brendan. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary’s gentle soul Rest in Peace

Mary’s funeral Mass and burial will take place on Monday in St Lazerian’s Church, Kildavin.