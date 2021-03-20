Gardaí bid adieu to Mary after four decades

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ and staff at Carlow Garda Gtation bid an emotional farewell on Friday to a cherished colleague, Mary Kelly, who retired after spending an incredible 42 years working there.

Mary had made a little bit of history when she became the first woman to work with the local gardaí and was one of the few people left who had worked in the old barracks on Tullow Street.

Throughout her career, she worked in the superintendent’s office. Mary was the one constant in that office over the years and ensured the smooth running of a very busy office. Throughout her time with the force, she has worked with 15 superintendents and generations of gardaí.

Mary is married to Eddie and together they have a wonderful family, with Caroline, Jacinta and David and six grandchildren.

The garda members and staff are delighted that Mary now has the time, energy and good health to begin the next chapter of her life.

Due to the pandemic, there were no great bells and whistles on her final day to mark her departure but, just as importantly, past and present members wrote to and contacted Mary to wish her well.

Mary has been a valuable and integral part of the fabric of the station and will be sorely missed by all her friends and colleagues there.