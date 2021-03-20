Gardaí make arrests after anti-lockdown protesters march through Dublin

Up to 150 anti-lockdown protesters marched through Dublin on Saturday over the ongoing country-wide restrictions.

Protesters had gathered at the Wellington Monument in Phoenix Park in the north of the city before making their way in to the city centre.

Many carried placards with anti-vaccination messages while others carried the Irish flag.

The crowd gathered outside the GPO on O’Connell Street where a number of speeches were made.

Organised demonstrations are banned under the current regulations.

Gardaí monitored the protest and 11 arrests were made over the course of the afternoon. A number of fines will also be issued.

In a statement gardaí said: “At approximately 3.30pm, persons involved in the event proceeded to walk from the Phoenix Park along the North Quays to the GPO, O’Connell Street and then back along the South Quays.

“Following persistent and ongoing non-compliance with Public Health Regulations uniformed members of An Garda Síochána intervened in a graduated response at Victoria Quay.”

They added: “11 arrests were made in relation to this event over the course of the afternoon. A number of Fixed Payment Notices (FPNs) will be issued in relation to persons attending this event in breach of Public Health Regulations.

“An Garda Síochána will carry out an investigation into the organisers of this event.”

St Patrick’s Day protest

It comes days after 21 people were arrested at anti-lockdown protests for failing to comply with public health guidelines.

A massive Garda security operation was in place across St Patrick’s Day on Wednesday to prevent planned anti-lockdown demonstrations.

Many of the arrested were in Dublin city centre where protesters arrived in small groups outside the GPO on O’Connell Street.

About 100 anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters, the majority of whom were not wearing face masks, gathered in Herbert Park in Ballsbridge carrying banners and posters.

Campaigners also congregated outside national broadcaster RTÉ in Donnybrook in the south of the city chanting and carrying anti-vaccine posters.

They were told by gardaí that they were in breach of Covid-19 health regulations.