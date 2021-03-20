  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí seize drugs worth €75,000 and stolen property worth €25,000 in West Dublin

Gardaí seize drugs worth €75,000 and stolen property worth €25,000 in West Dublin

Saturday, March 20, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí in West Dublin have seized almost €75,000 worth of drugs along with stolen property worth €25,000.

It comes after they searched three vehicles in Clondalkin yesterday.

€62,000 of benzodiazepine and €12,200 worth of cocaine were found along with a number of stolen power tools.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the find yet, and investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

No further coronavirus deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Saturday, 20/03/21 - 3:12pm

Alleged dissident republican facing terrorism charges denied bail

Saturday, 20/03/21 - 3:10pm

Scientist says Ireland has ‘one more shot’ to suppress wave of Covid-19

Saturday, 20/03/21 - 1:47pm