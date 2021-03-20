Gardaí seize drugs worth €75,000 and stolen property worth €25,000 in West Dublin

Digital Desk Staff
Gardaí in West Dublin have seized almost €75,000 worth of drugs along with stolen property worth €25,000.
It comes after they searched three vehicles in Clondalkin yesterday.
€62,000 of benzodiazepine and €12,200 worth of cocaine were found along with a number of stolen power tools.
Nobody has been arrested in connection with the find yet, and investigations are ongoing.
