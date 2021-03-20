Graiguecullen fuel supplier owed more than €1m in taxes

A GRAIGUECULLEN fuel company that owed more than €1 million in relation to unpaid taxes is on the latest Revenue Commissioners tax defaulter list.

The list published last week shows that O’Reilly Oil Ltd in Graiguecullen owed €1,112,276.08 in unpaid taxes and penalties at the end of 2020. The business includes sales and deliveries of solid fuel and home heating oil.

A Revenue audit found that the company under-declared corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT. The total tax due was €611,072.47, while the interest on the amount unpaid was €256,774.62. Penalties for not paying amounted to €244,428.99.

According to the Revenue Commissioners, none of the total owed by the Graiguecullen fuel retailer had been paid back by the end of last year.

Meanwhile, company director/landlord Noel O’Reilly, 61 Barrowvale, Graiguecullen is also on the defaulters’ list. Revenue says he owes €36,549.62 in unpaid taxes, together with interest of €12,817.82. Total penalties amounted to €12,628.63.

According to Revenue, Mr O’Reilly’s total tax debt reached €61,996.07, following the Revenue audit case for under-declaration of income tax. He had an outstanding debt of €58,381.93 by the end of last year.

Revenue says cases are published only after extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises because of ‘careless or deliberate behaviour’. There are only two Laois addresses on the latest list of 32 defaulters, which covers the period 1 July to 30 September 2020.

Nearly €17 million in tax settlements were announced in the quarterly list of tax defaulters nationwide, while nearly €90 million was collected as a result of more than 11,000 ‘interventions’.

Others on the national list include a Christmas card supplier, a doctor and a tour operator.

Revenue also published a national list of 98 court-imposed fines, imprisonments or other penalties. The fines reached a total of €214,345. Other court penalties can include imprisonment, partly suspended or suspended sentences, closure orders and community service in lieu of imprisonment.