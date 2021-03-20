Nursing home residents keep active while raising vital funds for Daffodil Day

RESIDENTS of a local nursing home are continuing a tradition of raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Residents at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home are strolling and rolling 10km through the month of March.

Staff member Jenny Robotham said: “We always did something for Daffodil Day previously … selling daffodils or having raffles. This year, we don’t have visitors and no-one to sell them to do. Talking to residents, we decided to do this walk.”

The nursing home was measured and residents complete three circuits five times a day, adding up to a distance of 2.5km a week.

There is a great buzz every day when residents meet up at 4.15pm, and they sing songs like Yellow submarine and The saints go marching in as they cover the circuits. Around 20 residents take part.

“They absolutely love it … great atmosphere,” said Jenny. “We play music and sing songs as we go around. We have ancillary staff cheering us on, it’s great!”

The fundraiser has surpassed its original goal of €1,500 and its new target is €2,000.

Gowran Abbey has been badly hit by Covid-19, and tragically, some residents have passed away. The fundraiser has given a big boost to all.

“We had a tough time in the month of December. They lost a lot of their friends … unable to see family, so they really are enjoying it; they are in it together.”

People can donate through the event’s Facebook page ‘Gowran Abbey Residents – Raising Funds For Irish Cancer Society’ or contact the nursing home on 056 7726500.