Pansy was a charismatic woman whose presence would light up a room

The late Pansy Nolan

By Charlie Keegan

PANSY Nolan, Old Dublin Road, Carlow passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Wednesday 3 February, just 15 days short of her 86th birthday.

The former Pansy Kinsella was a native of Fairview, Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny but had spent most of her adult life in Carlow town.

She was the third daughter of Gerry and May (née Coady) Kinsella, and although christened Anne, she was called Pansy all her life.

That life was excellently summarised in a eulogy delivered by her daughter Colette Adekoya during Pansy’s funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow on Friday 5 February.

Colette said her Mam had a wonderful childhood growing up in Graignamanagh and often recalled stories of going up Brandon Hill picking fracans with her sisters, cousins and their friends from Fairview – the Keatings, the Mays and the Randalls, to name a few.

She continued: “Mam worked in various jobs in Graig in her early adult years, including the Anchor Hotel, JP Hughes and Reddy’s. She loved to go the local dances with her sisters and always lit up when recalling her happy times in Graig.

“When she was 20, Mam answered an ad in The Nationalist. Herself and her sister Molly had decided to move to Carlow. Molly changed her mind, but Pansy went ahead to take up the position of cook at Minch Norton’s home in Carlow. Mam recalled her time there fondly. It was an exciting time in her life. She became close friends with the other staff in the house, such as Stella, Una and Fran and the next-door neighbour Judy. They all remained lifelong friends.

“On her holidays she would go to Caragh in Naas to work with her sister Molly on the functions arranged by the late Fr Bennett. On her days off she occasionally got to visit her Mam and Dad in Fairview. And on her evening off she attended the Ritz Ballroom with her friends. It was here she met Paddy Brophy, whom she later married. They lived with Mrs O’Hanlon in College Street before moving into their own place at 2 Brown Street, where they had three children – Martin, Anthony and Colette.”

Colette’s tribute continued: “Sadly, at the age of 33, she was widowed with the death of Paddy at the age of 35. Pansy was lucky that she had great support from friends and neighbours in College Street and Browne Street.

“Mam began working in the bar of the Workman’s Club. It was here that she met Sally and Ned Nolan, who later introduced her to their son Tom, whom she married. Tom took us Brophys on and reared us as his own, always working hard to provide for us. He was a great dad and together they went on to have Ruth, Mark and Eddie. When Mark was born, the family moved to New Oak Estate. Our Brown Street neighbours, the McAssey’s, also moved into the house next door. Pansy had a close relationship with her sisters-in-law, who also lived in New Oak – Eileen Brophy across the road and Teresa Coakley around the corner.

“Our home was always full of visitors and Mam welcomed them all. She continued to work part-time at the Workman’s Club and it was a common sight to see her on the back of her colleague, Tom Hayes’s Honda 50, when he gave her a lift to work. Pansy worked at the club for 21 years in total. She also worked for her friend Pat Nicholl at Duckett’s Grove for a short period of time. While at the Workman’s she became very close pals with Sadie Lyons. Herself, Phil McAssey and her friend Kathleen Courtney would meet every week to play cards in Sadie’s house. Mam loved a game of cards and when the group ended she was at a loss until her friend Nuala McGrath invited her to play weekly at her house. She was a bit of a card shark and even when it came to playing with her grandchildren, she rarely let them win. She said she was teaching them ‘life skills’.”

Tom and Pansy relocated to Oakley Park, Tullow Road for ten years before eventually moving to the Dublin Road. Pansy had many friends and had weekly outings with Vera, Patsy, Lizzie and Fran, among others. She loved to travel and enjoyed many weekends away with her friends Bridie, Marie and Ger. Pansy especially loved her trips to Lourdes and to the UK and USA to visit Colette and Martin and their families.

“She was regularly accompanied on these trips with her friends Kitty, Fran and Nuala and her faithful companion to the States, Eileen. She even managed to convince her sister Breda to accompany her on one trip to the UK. Her regular saying when on holiday was: ‘I’m buying nothing for no-one’, but would dutifully return with her case full of gifts for the family!”

Pansy was a woman of strong faith, who went to Mass daily, had a great love of the Holy Rosary and had a set routine for morning, mid-day and evening prayers. Even during lockdown she took great comfort in watching Masses online from all over the world. Pansy had a great sense of humour and was always up for a laugh. She always had time for everyone she met and was genuinely interested in their conversation, engaging fully in whatever news, drama or concerns they shared with her. Her ability to love was infinite, embracing everyone she met along the way. She was such a kind and generous lady and her charisma lit up the room. We will never forget her presence.

She loved her family dearly and was so very proud of all her children and grandchildren and had been looking forward to the birth of her first great-grandchild later this year.

Pansy was very much loved by her brother, sister, nieces, nephews and all her in-laws, and enjoyed spending time in their company.

Colette concluded by expressing thanks to everyone far and wide for their support and prayers over the final weeks of Pansy’s life.

Pansy’s funeral Mass was celebrated in the cathedral by Fr Yanbo Chen, CC, Carlow, assisted by Fr Pat McGarvey, a long-time family friend who travelled from his parish in Donegal for the Mass.

Readings at Mass were by Pansy’s grandsons Jamie and Lee Brophy, while the singing of hymns was by Tom and Martina Kenny (niece) accompanied on piano by Dale Hennessy.

Following Mass, Pansy was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Yanbo reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is survived by her husband Tom, her children Martin (New Jersey, USA), Anthony (Palatine, Carlow), Colette Adekoya (London), Ruth Curtis (Carlow), Mark (Carlow) and Eddie (Carlow), by her sister Breda Healy (Dún Laoghaire), brother Ted (Graignamanagh), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 11 adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.