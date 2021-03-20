PSNI launch double murder investigation in Antrim

Kenneth Fox

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have launched a double murder investigation following the report of an incident in the Newtownabbey, Co Antrim yesterday evening.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell said: “Just after 10.55pm on Friday evening, police received a report of a stabbing at a residential property in the Derrycoole Way area. Officers attended, along with colleagues from NIAS. Sadly, a woman has been pronounced dead.

“As officers carried out further enquiries, they attended a residential property in the Glenville Road area. An unconscious male was located in the property. Despite the provision of first aid, the male was pronounced dead. On searching the property, another deceased female was located.

“While we have launched a murder investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents which we believe are connected.”

He urged anyone with any information who can assist the investigation to contact 101 and quote reference number 2441 of 19/03/21. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

They said you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/