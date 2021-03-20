School goes green to raise funds for LauraLynn

St Joseph’s NS school Principal Fergal Browne with past pupil Colm Broderick

By Suzanne Pender

THE boys at St Joseph’s NS, Carlow donned the green last week to not only celebrate our national feast day in style but to help a charity very close to people’s hearts –LauraLynn.

From shamrock hats to Ireland jerseys and flags to bunting, the school got into the spirit of the occasion with principal Fergal Browne also looking the part in his rather fetching shamrock-featured blazer!

The school was joined on the day by past pupil and all-Irelland winning musician Colm Broderick, who delighted everyone by playing some great tunes on the uileann pipes.

The pupils and staff were also delighted to raise over €250 for the LauraLynn Hospice.

Following a short walk into the lovely grounds of Carlow College, the tricolour was raised at the front of the school. The day created some wonderful memories for the boys, who are all well settled into school following the extended lockdown.