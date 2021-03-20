The vaccine blame game will solve nothing

By Michael Godfrey

IMAGINE a second St Patrick’s Day in lockdown. Who would have thought that was possible this time last year? We were all convinced that everything would return to normal after a few weeks of staying at home.

At the Cheltenham racing festival this week, the famous ‘roar’ was a distant memory, as runners and riders took to the course without a spectator in sight. It’s a pity that wasn’t the case last year, or that quarantine rules were more off-putting for travellers – perhaps some people who were exposed to the illness as a result of that event might still be with us today.

We can never answer that question, but what we can say is that a ‘normal’ summer appears to be out of the question. A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about booking a place for a staycation in June. All the talk of recent weeks had been about slowly reopening the country and that things would be well underway by the April Bank Holiday. That doesn’t look very likely now.

First we were told the figures were not stabilising fast enough. Yes, the number of people being hospitalised or in intensive care had reduced dramatically, but the numbers testing positive were not coming down as fast as the authorities would like.

However, the great saviour was going to be the vaccination programme. Okay, there were difficulties with supplies, but come the end of March that was all going to change and we would be back on track to having most of the population vaccinated by the middle of summer.

As we found out on Sunday morning, that idea was a pipedream and nothing more. Now, 30,000 people who were to get the jab this week have had their date with the needle postponed due to fears of a possible side-effect.

The pragmatic side of me says the authorities are right to take all necessary precautions, even if the roll-out is only going to be stalled for a week, but the other side of me is inclined to look around for someone to blame for yet another setback.

Deep down, though, we all know that no one person is to blame. Blood clotting in a small number of Norwegians who were given the AstraZeneca vaccine raised concerns which any right-thinking medic would advise had to be investigated before that product was administered to anyone else. And even though we don’t like being at the back of the queue when it comes to the supply of vaccines, the reality is the whole world is looking for them at the same time – and supply of the raw materials to make the stuff is the reason for the delay.

Remember, pharmaceutical companies love making money, it is what they do. And if they could speed-up production, I can guarantee you they would. The simple fact of the matter is we are all tired of having our lives disrupted and want to blame someone for it.

This lockdown seems to be dragging on forever. The first one last year had a bit of a novelty factor about it. People were playing around with the internet and coming up with new ways to entertain themselves. The fine weather was also a major help.

The second lockdown carried the promise of a ‘meaningful’ Christmas. Stand firm for a few weeks, get the numbers down and then we will all be able to meet up and enjoy ourselves over the festive period.

That partly worked, but while we did get to do some shopping and meet friends, we ended up paying a huge price for a few weeks of normality. When the current lockdown came, we accepted it because we thought, wrongly, it would only be for five or six weeks. Now we know better; hence the need to lash out.

However, that won’t solve anything, but to quote that awful phrase: ‘it is what it is’.

I saw an elderly woman out walking the other day – something she hasn’t been able to do for months – because she is over 80 years of age and received her first vaccination last week.

Even though I have been out and about over the past year, I too, cannot wait to get the jab. So what if I must wait a few extra weeks before it is my turn – I’d much prefer that to getting a brain haemorrhage any day of the week.