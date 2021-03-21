Carlow students asked for their thoughts on returning to school

By Suzanne Pender

THE Ombudsman for Children wants to know how students from Co Carlow feel about going back to school and what school means to them.

A year after schools closed for the first time and as the phased reopening of schools takes place, the #MoreThanSchool campaign is a chance for students to have their say.

The office points out that while it has heard from teachers and parents, from unions and the Department of Education, it now wants to hear directly from children and young people.

School is not just about learning, it’s about friends, it’s about sport, it’s about being part of a community.

The #MoreThanSchool campaign will run online until Monday 12 April, when the final group of students go back to their classrooms.

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office is asking students in Co Carlow returning to school to send them a video, a photo, a comment, a reel – anything that shows what going back to school means to them.

How has it been for the students of Carlow? Are they nervous? Are they excited? What is their favourite thing about school? How has school changed during the pandemic? Who is their Covid-19 school hero? What is the reality of home schooling?

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office youth advisory panel will select four runners-up and an overall winner of #MoreThanSchool. An iPad and other great prizes are up for grabs.

Entries are welcome from children of all ages and from all parts of the country. Students with additional needs or those who need help to get involved should contact the OCO and they will help.

To take part, email [email protected] or WhatsApp 087 1029039. And don’t forget to keep an eye on the Ombudsman for Children’s social media channels, where they will be sharing some of the entries.