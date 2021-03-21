Death Notices and Funeral Announcements

Sunday, March 21, 2021

 

RIP

 

James Dooley (Jnr) 

Lancashire, England and formerly of Raheendoran, Co. Carlow passed away peacefully on 15 February 2021.

Beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of Karen, Kathleen and Eileen and cherished brother of Joe, Tom, Rita, Nora and the late Mick, Paddy and Kathleen.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchild, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday 26 March at 11am in Lancashire, England.

 

Joseph (Joe) O’Reilly
Killinure, Tullow, Co. Carlow

Funeral Arrangements Later

 

Mary Byrne (née Codd)
Craanmore, Kildavin, Carlow, in her 96th year.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Sean, Tony, Ned, Breda, Lizzie, Mary, Bernadette, Matt, Tommy, D J, Katie and the late Susan, Pat and Brendan. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary’s gentle soul Rest in Peace

Mary’s funeral Mass and burial will take place on Monday in St Lazerian’s Church, Kildavin.

 

