Gardaí raid suspected shebeen in Limerick

Gardaí have found a suspected shebeen inside a garage in Limerick.

Officers searched a private premises on Saturday over alleged breaches of liquor licensing laws.

They found an unlicensed bar in a garage next to the premises, which had a toilet, TV and dartboard.

No one was inside the suspected shebeen at the time of the search.

Six beer kegs were seized along with refrigeration units, four beer dispenser taps, gas regulators and optic dispensers.

Gardaí said enquiries were ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.