Gardaí raid suspected shebeen in Limerick

Sunday, March 21, 2021

Gardaí have found a suspected shebeen inside a garage in Limerick.

Officers searched a private premises on Saturday over alleged breaches of liquor licensing laws.

They found an unlicensed bar in a garage next to the premises, which had a toilet, TV and dartboard.

No one was inside the suspected shebeen at the time of the search.

Six beer kegs were seized along with refrigeration units, four beer dispenser taps, gas regulators and optic dispensers.

Gardaí said enquiries were ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid vaccine tracker: Where are the fastest rollouts and how does Ireland compare?

Sunday, 21/03/21 - 8:58pm

Coronavirus: Two further deaths and 769 new cases reported

Sunday, 21/03/21 - 5:39pm

In pictures: Getting the jab done at a Dublin vaccination centre

Sunday, 21/03/21 - 4:54pm