In pictures: Getting the jab done at a Dublin vaccination centre

About 4,000 people are due to be vaccinated against Covid-19 this weekend at the Helix theatre in north Dublin.
GPs and their clinical teams administered around 3,000 doses there on Saturday.
Some were in the over-85 group getting their second dose, while patients aged 80 and up got their first.
More than 1,000 more patients will be vaccinated in the Helix today.
When the centre is in full flow, operating from 8am to 8pm, about 5,000 people a day can get the jab there.
A general view of the vaccination centre in the Helix Theatre at Dublin City University on Saturday. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty
The centre has 48 separate vaccine booths. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty
When the centre is in full flow about 5,000 people a day can get vaccinated. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty
A general view shows patients getting vaccinated at the Helix. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty
A vaccinator prepares to inject patients with a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty
A healthcare professional prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty
A healthcare professional administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty
People give the thumbs up as they sit in the post-vaccination waiting area. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty
People sit in the post-vaccination waiting area after receiving the Covid jab. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty