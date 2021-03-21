In pictures: Getting the jab done at a Dublin vaccination centre

About 4,000 people are due to be vaccinated against Covid-19 this weekend at the Helix theatre in north Dublin.

GPs and their clinical teams administered around 3,000 doses there on Saturday.

Some were in the over-85 group getting their second dose, while patients aged 80 and up got their first.

More than 1,000 more patients will be vaccinated in the Helix today.

When the centre is in full flow, operating from 8am to 8pm, about 5,000 people a day can get the jab there.