Neighbours raise €2.3k for Crumlin hospital

By Chris Fingleton

NEIGHBOURS Jamie Nagle and Patrick Kenny, who had pledged to run/walk 150km in aid of the Children’s Health Foundation at Crumlin hospital, recently completed their gruelling challenge.

The pair, who live side by side in the Rathillion estate in Killeshin, began their ‘Weighted Vest Run’ challenge last month and crossed the finish line on Sunday 14 March.

Their original target was €300, but with the help of social and local media and support from their families and friends, the pair managed to raise €2,300 for their chosen charity.

“We are absolutely delighted with the way it has gone, and to have raised that much money for the Children’s hospital in Crumlin is an added bonus for us,” said Jamie.

Shortly after crossing the finishing line, Jamie said: “Thanks very much, everyone. You don’t realise how much this is going to help change the little children’s lives up in Crumlin hospital.

Jamie, who is a a station sergeant with the Military Police at army HQ on The Curragh,wore a 10kg vest during his nightly runs. His friend Paddy, who works in the accounts department at SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, completed his 150km walk, carried a lighter weight on his back.