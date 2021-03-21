Organ Donor Awareness Week begins next week

By Suzanne Pender

WHILE many things have been put on pause during the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for organ donation and transplantation always continues.

Despite the unprecedented challenges which the pandemic has presented, organ transplants have continued thanks to organ donors and their families and also the dedicated transplant teams in our transplanting hospitals, Beaumont, St Vincent’s, The Mater and Temple Street.

At any one time in Ireland, between 550 and 600 people are on waiting lists for organ transplants, including heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas. There was a fall in the number of transplants in 2020 across all of the national transplant programmes, while the number of transplants carried out was190 – 84 fewer than in 2019, but the thoughtfulness of the 62 deceased donors (last year) in these very challenging times is inspiring.

The Irish Kidney Association (IKA) looks forward to celebrating the annual Organ Donor Awareness Week 2021 with many public sites around the country being lit up in green from Saturday 27 March until Saturday 3 April.

This year’s awareness campaign is built around the theme #Life is a Gift Pass it On and Share your Wishes. The key message is that the public can play their part in supporting organ donation for transplantation by ensuring that their families know their wishes. i.e., have the conversation #have the chat.

The Irish Kidney Association is encouraging the wider public to show their support for the campaign by organising their own socially distanced awareness activities and challenges.

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence and having the ‘digital organ donor card’ App on their smartphone.

Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or free text the word DONOR to 50050. You can also visit the website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ APP to your phone.