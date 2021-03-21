Peter Hogan: big GAA fan who loved the outdoor life

The late Peter Hogan

By Charlie Keegan

PETER Hogan, Rathnageera, Garryhill, Co Carlow, whose death occurred peacefully at his home on Wednesday 17 February in the company of his loving family, was a popular member of the local community and a lifelong, dedicated follower of Naomh Eoin (Myshall) GAA teams.

Peter’s death followed a brief illness – he had been unwell following Christmas 2020 and was diagnosed with cancer. He was hospitalised in University Hospital Waterford and St Vincent’s, Elm Park.

Born on 18 May 1956, Peter was son of the late Patrick and Bridie (née Breen) Hogan. He came in the middle of a family of five – three girls, two boys – and came from a farming background.

He attended Rathnageera National School and, following its closure, went to the school in Drumphea. At secondary level, Peter attended Bagenalstown Vocational School.

After his school days he went farming on the mixed Hogan enterprise at Rathnageera, which is now being carried on by his son Pádraig. In time, Peter also branched out into the area of agricultural contracting, having cut his teeth in that sector by first working for the late Brendan Kelly of Booldurragh, Myshall.

A hard-working man who loved the outdoor life that farming offered, Peter was a well-known figure throughout the Myshall and south Carlow area. He was a ‘people person’ and, as wife Breda stated: “He drank tea in practically every farmer’s house in the locality.”

Outside of his busy working life, Peter’s great sporting passion was Naomh Eoin GAA and he was a regular patron at hurling and football teams involving the black and amber.

Peter also followed Carlow county teams in both codes and supported clubs from the county when they competed at Leinster club level and further into All-Ireland series.

He also took a passing interest in horse racing, particularly when his brother James was involved in the sport.

Peter also enjoyed nothing more than a game of cards during the winter months – particularly 25s.

He was married to Breda Brennan from Myshall – they wed in the local Church of the Holy Cross on 6 July 1985.

Among the many messages of condolence posted on social media was one from Gerry Kavanagh, Goresbridge. Describing Peter as ‘a long-time friend and work colleague’, the message continued: ‘Peter’s gentle disposition and sincerity endeared him to so many and his lifelong service to the farming community brought him onto most farms in Co Carlow and many more in Kilkenny and Wicklow. He will be hugely missed by all. I’m so proud to have known him and to have worked closely with Peter for many years.’

There was also condolence from the Blackstairs Vintage Club, recalling that over the 15 years of the club’s annual rally, Peter was always on hand to do whatever needed to be done.

He was a dedicated family man whose untimely passing has created a huge void in the lives of his wife, children, brother, sisters and extended family.

Peter was waked at home and his remains were removed on Friday 19 February to the local church, where Fr Patrick Hughes, PP, Myshall-Drumphea, celebrated his funeral Mass.

Readings at Mass were by Anna (daughter) and Bridie (sister). The Prayers of the Faithful were recited by James (brother) and Cormac (son). Fr Hughes paid a fitting tribute during Mass to the qualities Peter brought to his life.

The singing of hymns was by Eilish Eagers, Myshall.

Following Mass, Peter was laid to rest in Lismaconly Cemetery, with Fr Hughes reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Peter, who was the first member of his family to pass away, is mourned by wife Breda, children Conor (Louth village, Co Louth), Pádraig, Cormac and Anna (all Rathnageera), brother James (Rathnageera), sisters Catherine Beggan (Crossakiel, Kells, Co Meath), Mary Holland (Toronto, Canada) and Bridie Harvey (New Jersey, USA), daughters-in-law Annstasiya and Shauna, granddaughters Mary and Isabelle, sisters-in-law Margaret, Kathleen, Anne and Mary, brothers-in-law George, Pat, Ed, PJ and Pat, his aunts-in-law Geraldine and Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.