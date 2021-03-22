Carlow is in the middle of  a pandemic … of litter

WE are in a pandemic, in the middle of a pandemic … of rural litter. The ever-increasing sight of rubbish on the county’s roads and illegal dumping in general was once again raised at the March meeting of Carlow County Council.

The county’s Litter Management Plan was presented at the March meeting of the council. It includes a wide range of community initiatives, education and awareness campaigns, services and enforcements the council will carry out between 2021 and 2023.

It was universally welcomed by councillors, who lauded the effort that had gone into the plan, along with the Trojan work of council workers, local communities and groups in combating litter.

However, Fine Gael’s cllr Michael Doran wondered was it all for nought.

“We have to acknowledge that we are fighting a losing battle, particularly recently. The amount of dumping is increasing on every road. It’s an enormous problem … it’s still getting worse.”

Cllr Doran said it was “actually depressing” to see the rubbish on every road or lane you walked.

“Any place where people are, there is rubbish,” he said. “I do not know what the solution is … we really need a culture change in Ireland to figure out what we do with our waste.”

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman replied that cllr Doran’s comments had “hit a core with me”.

“It’s a societal issue,” he said. “Prevention is the cure, the more we pick up, the more that it will be there every Monday morning for us.”

Labour’s cllr Willie Quinn highlighted that Tús and Fás workers played a key role in many communities in cleaning up litter, but they are not allowed to work under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier in the meeting, cllr Brian O’Donoghue had remarked: “We are in a pandemic, in the middle of a pandemic … of rural litter.”

Cllr O’Donoghue said all types of roads in the county have been impacted by dumping and litter.

“I have never seen the roads in as bad a state,” he added.

Cllr O’Donoghue proposed a National Spring Clean “with teeth”, with people picking up litter within 1km of their homes on a designated day and Powerstown being open to drop in.

Junior minister Malcolm Noonan said he loved the idea and would bring it back to his department