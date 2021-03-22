Death Notices and Funeral Announcements

The late Cillian Gorman

Cillian Gorman

Hawthorn Drive, Tullow, Co. Carlow died 21 March 2021 peacefully at Crumlin Children’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Declan and Deirdre, brothers Fionn, Callum and Óran, his nanny Doran, many uncles, aunts, cousins, extended Gorman and Doran families, school friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence for family and close friends on Tuesday from 2pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for 12noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow via the Shillelagh Road.

Cillian’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.tullowparish.ie

Donations can be made directly to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Cillian’s memory.

The late Keith O’Kane

Keith O’Kane

Gleann na bearu, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Keith died 20 March 2021, beloved son of Kevin and Majella and loving brother of Louise, James, Ava and Vilia, sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, private Funeral Mass for Keith will take place in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown on Wednesday at 11am, that can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie followed by burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Newtown.

The late Bridie Hurley

Bridie Hurley (née Fennelly)

19 Rossmore View, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Slatt, Wolfhill, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 21 March 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved mother of Jacqueline, William, James, Patrick, Bridget, John Paul and the late Thomas.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Kim, James Partner Nicola, Patrick’s partner Philomena, sisters Nellie and Nancy, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.