€370k boost for outdoor project

Kildavin village

By Suzanne Pender

THE ‘missing link’ connecting the Wicklow Way with the South Leinster Way was yesterday given the green light for funding.

A total of €371,250 was awarded to the project as part of a national announcement of €6 million for large-scale outdoor projects around Ireland.

“This is great news for Carlow; it will be the missing link to connect the Wicklow Way with the South Leinster Way,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“It will go through the grounds of Huntington Castle and it will include a new bridge over the River Slaney, which will bring it into Kildavin,” she explained.

The importance of the outdoors and outdoor amenities has become very clear during the pandemic.

“This investment will help make a significant contribution to supporting healthy, active lifestyles in the area, while also building up the economic and tourism potential,” said the Carlow-based TD.

“It will encourage tourists and locals alike to experience the unique countryside and natural environment in the area.”