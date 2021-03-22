Eight men arrested as gardaí seize €60k worth of cocaine in Dublin

James Cox

Eight men were arrested today after gardaí seized €60,000 worth of cocaine in Temple Bar, Dublin 2.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí conducted an intelligence operation at a location in Temple Bar, Dublin 2 in the early hours of this morning.

During the course of the operation, gardaí seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately €60,000, in various sized packaging, which is subject to analysis. A number of mobile phones were also seized along with a quantity of cash.

Eight men (ages ranging from 29 years to 18 years and one juvenile) were arrested at the scene and taken to a number of different Garda station in the Dublin region.

They are all currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.