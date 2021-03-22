President Higgins receives first Covid-19 vaccine dose

Muireann Duffy

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have both received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A tweet from the official President of Ireland account confirmed they received the shot from their GP on Friday last week.

President Higgins and his wife, both aged 79, are included in Cohort Three of the State’s vaccine rollout schedule, which includes people over the age of 70 living in the community.

The tweet this afternoon read: “Their turn having come, President Higgins and Sabina were grateful to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination from their local GP on Friday.”

Earlier last week, in his St Patrick’s Day address, President Higgins referenced the impact the pandemic has had on Ireland and the world, which has “reminded of our shared vulnerability, our interdependence [and] the need for an understanding that can fly past borders”.

He said there will be “a capacity for joy in our exit from Covid-19” adding: “I extend a hand of friendship across the globe to all those who are Irish by birth, descent or association, and to all those who have assisted our Irish people, especially over the past year.”