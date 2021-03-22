Roy Keane shares picture with his granddaughter

James Cox

Manchester United legend Roy Keane recently shared a picture with his granddaughter on Instagram.

Along with the picture, Keane joked: “My granddaughter idolises me. I told her to join the queue.”





The Manchester United legend has racked up 1.3 million followers since setting up the account just over a month ago.

Keane has been quiet over his private life in the past but he’s opened up a bit in the account.

The 49-year-old previously revealed he was a grandfather after sharing a photo with his grandson.

In the caption with that picture, he wrote: “Just like his granddad, always smiling.”

Keane has been linked with the vacant managerial role at his former club Celtic after Neil Lennon resigned earlier on this season.