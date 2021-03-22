Suspense and intrigue in Doreen’s debut novel

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL woman has turned a lifelong ambition into a page-turning reality by publishing her very first book.

Doreen Kelly (née Cranny) from Phelim Wood, Tullow has just launched Post Trauma, a novel set in a rural, sleepy village in 1950s Ireland, which is thrown into chaos following the tragic death of the local postman. Featuring key ingredients like suspense, anticipation, testing friendships, families torn and secrets revealed, Post Trauma is proving not just a cracking crime read but a popular one, too.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have published it,” says Doreen, who has written the book under her initials DCK. “It’s something I always wanted to do, so when I turned 50 I thought it’s now or never.”

Doreen has been writing “bits and pieces” of Post Trauma over the years, but in recent months she really began to concentrate on bringing her thoughts and imagination to the page.

A native of Myshall, Co Carlow, Doreen is married to Mick and has three grown-up children. This busy lady is also a foster parent and works as a carer with local organisation Cheshire.

The reaction to Doreen’s book has been hugely positive, with family and friends justifiably very proud of her achievement.

“The reaction has been fantastic from family and friends; unfortunately, we haven’t been able to celebrate as we would have wanted, but they’re all very proud,” said Doreen.

Post Trauma is published by Austin McCauley Publishers in the UK and is currently available on Amazon priced €7.99. Following level 5 restrictions, it will be available in Eason, Carlow and other local outlets.