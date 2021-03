IT IS expected that Carlow’s Covid-19 vaccination centre will be up and running in two weeks’ time. The facility, which is located in the Barrow Centre at IT Carlow, was initially due to begin vaccinating members of the public on Monday 29 March, but this was delayed when issues arose with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Cillin Hill in Kilkenny is currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and people aged 16 to 69 with medical conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to Covid.