24 deaths, 371 new Covid-19 cases reported

Six more cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Carlow among 371 cases nationally.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 24 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
12 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 2 in January.
The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 49 – 100 years.
There has been a total of 4,610 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 183 are men / 187 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 30 years old
- 151 in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties***.
As of 8am today, 357 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 20th 2021, 675,946 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 492,106 people have received their first dose
- 183,840 people have received their second dose