Covid-19: 24 deaths and 371 cases in Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 24 deaths and 371 cases of Covid-19 in the State.

12 of the deaths occurred in March, another 10 in February and two in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years old, and the age range was from 49 to 100 years.

Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 75 per cent are under 45 years of age.

There are 151 cases located in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway and 21 in Meath. The remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

The figures come after the Minister for Health said that the Government’s assessment of easing restrictions after April 5th will identify a number of areas considered to be low risk.

Stephen Donnelly said these “low risk” activities were being examined while the State “drives on” with the vaccination programme.

The main issue was to protect the progress made to date, even if that progress had “hit the floor” in recent days, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The success of the vaccination programme in care home settings and among frontline workers had seen “significant reductions” in cases.

When asked if all classes in schools would reopen after Easter, Mr Donnelly said that he had not been involved in any conversation that suggested schools would not all reopen after Easter.

“If we can continue to suppress the virus, we will have more options. We have to focus on suppression, quarantine, vaccination,” he said.

It comes as the number of Covid-19 cases identified in schools last week more than tripled from the week before.

Meanwhile, publicans have called on the Government to provide a “road map” to indicate what conditions will be required for pubs to re-open.