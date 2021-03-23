Dance video shows Graignamanagh at its stunning best

By Michael Tracey

MORE than 100 people recently answered the Jerusalema challenge in Graignamanagh and showed their community at its best.

The super video of the dance craze has been viewed almost 70,000 times and showcases a vibrant community and its stunning setting on the Barrow overlooked by Brandon Hill.

Olivia Staunton of the local FunkyKids Club was one of the main organisers, along with Niamh O’Driscoll.

Gardaí, the fire brigade, Gahan House Care, Duiske Glass, SuperValu, Aldi, FunkyKids Club, Daybreak and local housing estates all took part. The inimitable Edward Hayden also answered the call and the celebrity chef somehow managed to incorporate a sieve into his dance!

Eoin Bolger provided great drone footage, while Lee Kinsella did a stellar editing job to create the snappy video. Denis Staunton and Mark Bolger also helped put the whole thing together.

“We were chuffed with it; the response was incredible,” said Olivia. “The video flows between morning and night and ends with the fire brigade at night. The majority of the videos were recorded in one day. Just before recording it, it was the talk of the town … people couldn’t wait to see the production.”

Even two weeks after the video was launched, the feedback and comments are still coming in, many from locals who are living abroad.

“It made them feel at home for two minutes and 20 seconds,” said Olivia.

“It was all about showcasing Graignamanagh and having a bit of fun as well.”