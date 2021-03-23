Former council boss Tom Dowling takes up new role

By Suzanne Pender

A FORMER chief executive of Carlow County Council has been elected chairperson of the board of the Discovery Programme – Centre for Archaeology and Innovation.

Tom Dowling, who served as Carlow’s county manager from 1999 to 2002, took up the position of chairman of the Discovery Programme following nomination by the Heritage Council.

Mr Dowling, a Laois native, is also a former local government chief executive of Meath, having held senior management positions in Dún Laoghaire Borough Council and Clare County Council prior to his appointment to the top position at Carlow County Council.

He is a chartered director with extensive corporate governance experience. In his time in local government and following retirement, Tom has had a keen focus on community development, especially as chair and founder of Co-operation Ireland’s Pride of Place competition.

He has also engaged with the community and business sector as chair and adviser to Bank of Ireland’s Enterprising Towns Awards.

Speaking on his election, Tom noted “having worked with and listened to communities all over Ireland, I am always reminded that heritage and archaeology provide powerful sources of pride and inspiration for everyone. I am looking forward to leading the Discovery Programme in enhancing our understanding of Ireland’s past through the study of its archaeology, sites and monuments and sharing that understanding with as wide an audience as possible.”