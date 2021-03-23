Garda injured as driver attempts to evade forced stop in Longford

A garda and the driver of a vehicle have been injured following an incident of dangerous driving in Co Longford on Monday.

At approximately 4pm, Gardaí received reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the Ballinalee Road, where officers conducted a stop.

As gardaí approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to leave the scene, striking a garda as they drove away.

The vehicle drove to the Ard Aoibhinn area, where it collided with a Garda patrol vehicle which had been engaged as part of their managed containment operation.

Again, the vehicle left the scene, proceeding to the Ardnacassa area where it collided with a wall.

Both the garda and the driver of the vehicle were taken to Tullamore Hospital for treatment. The garda’s injuries were described as non-life threatening, while the driver’s injuries are said to be serious.

Forensic Collision investigators have concluded their examination of the scene and the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

Enquiries are ongoing.