Gardaí investigating Dublin public order incident after one person injured

Gardaí are investigating a public order incident involving a large number of youths in Dublin city centre on Monday evening.

Garda units from Store Street and Pearse Street garda stations attended Samuel Beckett Bridge at approximately 7.3opm following reports of an incident.

According to a statement from gardaí, a male was later taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Irish Times reports he is recovering from a suspected stab wound following a fight on the bridge between two groups of teenagers which briefly forced traffic to a halt.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.