Heartbreak at sudden death of much-loved Cillian

Cillian Gorman

By Suzanne Pender

THE sudden death of a much-loved 14-year-old schoolboy has left a Tullow family devastated and a local community gripped by shock and sadness this week.

Cillian Gorman from Hawthorn Drive, Tullow died peacefully at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin on Sunday with his loving parents Declan and Deirdre by his side.

Cillian developed serious complications following a routine medical procedure, making his unexpected death six days later all the more difficult and painful for his heartbroken family and many friends.

Thoughtful, gentle, funny and utterly unique were just some of the heartfelt words used this week to describe Cillian. He was a much-loved brother to Fionn (18), Callum (12) and ten-year-old Óran and a popular second-year student at Tullow Community School. Cillian is also fondly remembered by all at Tullow Boys NS, where he attended primary school.

“He was a great storyteller; he loved telling jokes and stories … he was unique, a real beacon of light to everyone,” his uncle Alan Gorman told The Nationalist.

“He loved hugs and he especially loved hugging his mother; he was always asking her how she was. He really had the gift of making people feel at ease. He always knew when people needed a hug and was someone who included everyone … that’s the way he was, totally unique,” he added.

Creative, intelligent and helpful, Cillian loved a wide genre of music and also took a keen interest in history and politics. He loved a good political discussion and, with all his facts in place, he’d always be the one to win! He loved chatting and playing with his friends online and was always up for fun and adventure, even managing to convince his family to camp downstairs in the sitting room a few times during the lockdown.

“He was just a beautiful child, beautiful in every way,” reflected Fr Andy Leahy, family friend and former PP of Tullow.

“He was thoughtful, gentle and, of course, fun … a lovely person to be with. I knew him all his life. I baptised him, his Communion, his Confirmation, different things in the school, and he served Mass with me for a few years, too.

“My heart goes out to his family … lovely people, who will need all our prayers now,” added Fr Leahy.

Yesterday (Monday), Tullow Community School held a whole school online assembly, giving everyone the opportunity to remember Cillian and offering support to his friends and fellow students.

“There is huge sadness here in the school and, of course, it’s made all the more difficult to have that support network because some students are still online,” reflected Tullow CS principal Paul Thornton. “Cillian was a lovely student – a quiet, polite and talented young man. He had applied himself so diligently to his classes and schoolwork and was greatly respected by all those who taught him and were lucky enough to meet him.

“One of the biggest regrets is that because of Covid we didn’t have a musical in the school while Cillian was here. I know he was one of the students that would have been very interested in that,” said Mr Thornton. “As a school community, we wish to support our students and Cillian’s friends and family as much as possible over the coming days and have put in place several supports for both his friends and his year group.”

Cillian was a former student at Tullow Stage School, where his wonderful talent is also remembered by all.

“Cillian was a beautiful, bright, talented, extremely funny young boy, who always put a smile on everyone’s face,” said Annie Doyle of Tullow Stage School. “He was exceptionally good on stage and so talented; he took a leading role in one of our shows a few years ago,” she added.

Cillian’s death is, of course, most acutely felt by his loving family and large extended family. His dad Declan is one of nine from the well-known Gorman family from Tullow, while mum Deirdre is one of a family of 11 from the well-known Doran family, originally from Bagenalstown.

The Gorman family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin for their extraordinary care, kindness and support to Cillian and their family over the past week.

Cillian’s requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow at noon tomorrow (Wednesday). He is survived by his parents Declan and Deirdre, brothers Fionn, Callum and Óran, Nanny Nancy Doran, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and many friends.