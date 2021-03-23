Man (20s) arrested after gardaí find €100k in car

A man in his 20s has been arrested after gardaí found a large sum of cash in the car he was driving.

The man was stopped in Co Cork on Sunday shortly after 3pm, by gardaí conducting an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N22 at Ovens.

During a search of the car he was driving, gardaí seized around €100,000 in cash.

The man was arrested and detained at Togher Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this afternoon.