Mandatory hotel quarantine booking portal goes live

The online booking portal for passengers arriving into the State who are required to quarantine in a hotel is now live.

The Department of Health confirmed that all passengers arriving from designated States included on the Government’s list of ‘Category 2’ countries, which are deemed high risk for the transmission of Covid-19, will be required to complete a two-week isolation period in a hotel from 4am on Friday.

Arrivals from these countries will have to pre-book their stay in a designated quarantine facility and pay prior to arrival.

A statement from the Department confirmed the Crown Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry is the first facility that will be available to passengers, and the Tifco Hotel Group has been appointment as the service provider for the hotel quarantine system.

The standard package rate, which covers 12 nights, runs to €1,875 for one adult in one room, while an additional adult sharing the room costs an extra €625. The rate for children between the ages of 4-12 is €360, while there is no charge for infants.

Full board accommodation services will be provided to those quarantining, with more hotels from the group to be added if required.

The Department also confirmed the quarantine rules extend to passengers who have “transitioned through a designated State, regardless of nationality”, adding: “The aim of this measure is to protect the population when there is a high risk of importation of infection from Covid-19 and from challenges posed by new variants of concern.”

Passengers arriving from countries not specified on the Category 2 list will also be required to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine if they do not produce a negative or ‘not detected’ Covid-19 RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in the Republic.

For those who do not supply a negative test result, the day rate for hotel quarantine services is €150 for one adult in one room, and €55 for an adult sharing, while the day rate for children is €30.