No dogs were ‘put down’ at Carlow Kilkenny dog pound in 2020

NO dogs were euthanised at the Carlow dog pound during last year, with all stray and surrendered pooches rehomed or reclaimed by their owners.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman announced the welcome news at the monthly meeting of Carlow County Council with a report on dog warden services.

The dog pound and dog warden services for Carlow/Kilkenny are provided by Midlands Animal Care at the shelter facility in Paulstown.

In 2020, 97 dogs from Carlow were brought to the shelter. Seventy-three were strays, 20 were surrendered, while four were seized.

Twenty of the dogs were reclaimed by their owners, while one died of natural causes. The remainder were rehomed.

Mr O’Gorman said the shelter has a stated policy that “no healthy, non-aggressive dog will be put down”.

In 2020, 1,896 dog licences were issued in Carlow, which brought in revenue to the council totalling €43,240.

This represents an increase of 13% on 2019, when 1,676 licences were issued.

There are currently 11 licensed dog-breeding establishments in Carlow, with one additional establishment receiving a licence in 2020.

There were 16 inspections of dog-breeding establishments last year, but only four of them were unannounced.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace said that it was “very easy to prepare for announced inspections” and called for more unannounced visits. She also called for more details about inspections and why follow-up inspections were not being carried out.

“I think it would be to the benefit of the dog-breeding industry themselves to have more transparency and oversight,” she said. “In the past, there has been horrible abuse and we don’t want to see that happen again.”

Mr O’Gorman replied that he had talked to the dog warden about these establishments and had been told that they “were of a very good standard in Co Carlow”.

“With the follow-up inspection, they have been told to do a bit of work in certain areas of the facilities,” he said. “We have a very good level of compliance.”

Cllr Ken Murnane believed that it had been agreed some years previously at the council that there would be no pre-warning of site visits to puppy farms in Carlow. This followed the fallout from the Myshall puppy farm, which resulted in hundreds of dogs being rescued and a three-year prison sentence for the puppy farmer.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy said there had been an agreement previously that unannounced inspections should take place.

“As said earlier, when an inspection is announced, you can expect what the result will be, was the feeling,” said Mr Brophy. He said the council advocated with government about unannounced inspections. However, the renewal of breeding licences necessitates announced inspections, although unannounced inspections were now also being carried out.

“I think there is a balance to be struck with both,” added Mr Brophy.