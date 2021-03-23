Pat marks ten years since his life-saving operation

Pat Walsh celebrating 10 years since his transplant with his wife Frances

By Suzanne Pender

A CLOYDAGH grandfather was last week celebrating a lockdown anniversary of a different kind – the tenth year since his kidney transplant. Pat Walsh (78) had the life-saving operation a decade ago this month, putting an end to gruelling rounds of dialysis and becoming the gift of life Pat had feared would never come.

“It meant everything,” said Pat. “It meant I could be like everyone else and start living my life again.”

Pat, a former driver for Clogrennane Lime Ltd, was travelling up and down to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny three times a week for four hours of treatment on a dialysis machine, a difficult process that nevertheless was keeping him alive.

His desperate search for a donor began in 2007. Pat was on the transplant list for around four years, but with his health deteriorating, it became a race against time.

“My youngest son Brian was a match and he was going through tests when the donor was found,” explains Pat.

It was a 2am call in March 2011 that set the wheels in motion for Pat’s second chance at life and he underwent surgery in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.

“I was actually excited going down for the surgery. I was hoping it would go ahead. I was delighted when they told me it was a success.

“They got the pump going again and it’s still running great,” he adds.

The donor, a man who died suddenly, gave Pat the long-awaited organ he so desperately needed. Pat is lost for words when it comes to thanking his donor’s family.

“I think of him and his family often,” said Pat. “I try to make the best of life and take one day at a time. This life is not a rehearsal and you have to make the most of it.”

Pat, who’s a familiar face in the Carlow area, loves classic cars and tinkering in the garage beside the house he shares with his wife Frances. A dad to five children and four stepchildren, Pat has been shielding through lockdown and is looking forward to spending more time with all his family, friends and grandchildren.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to some kind of normality. Frances and I go out for our walk and keep busy, but it’ll be great to get the campervan out and enjoy a weekend away when we can,” he smiles.