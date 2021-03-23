Revenue seizes €136k of drugs marked as sports equipment and beef jerky

Revenue officers have seized illegal drugs and cigarettes worth around €136,000 in three separate operations on Monday.

Seizures at mail centres in Dublin and Athlone were made with the assistance of two detector dogs operating in each centre, both named Bailey.

The parcels were declared as items such as “boxing equipment”, “dough craft toy”, “fishing tackle”, “beef jerky” and “ice hockey equipment” and were destined for various addresses throughout Ireland.

At the Dublin Mail Centre, 28 parcels originating from the UK, US and Canada were intercepted.

The parcels were found to contain almost four kilograms of various drugs, including cocaine, butane honey oil and cannabis-based products, with a combined estimated value close to €77,000.

At the Athlone Mail Centre on Monday, Revenue officers seized a further 5.7 kilograms of various drugs including cannabis products, sleeping tablets and amphetamines.

The drugs, found inside 23 separate parcels that originated in the UK and Spain, have a combined value of almost €50,000.

The third operation at Rosslare Europort in Wexford saw Revenue officers seize around 12,000 cigarettes branded “Minsk” and “L&M” when an Irish-registered vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France was stopped and searched.

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of over €8,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6,720.

A Polish man in his 40s was questioned in relation to the cigarettes, and investigations are ongoing.