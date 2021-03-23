The death has been announced of Edward O’Brien

Edward O’Brien

Raheen, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow and formerly of Rathvilly, Co Carlow died on 22 March 2021, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved son of the late Terry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mandy, son Jack, daughters Lexie, Ruby and Nicole, mother Ivy, mother-in-law Collette, father-in-law Joe, sisters Mary, Betty, Deirdre and Edel, brothers George, Terence, Lenny and Vinny, grandchildren Mason and Sarah Jane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass arriving for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Baltinglass Cemetery. Edward’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.baltinglassparish.ie,

Donations in Edward’s memory can be made directly to The Irish Cancer Society.