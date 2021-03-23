Two charged with murder of Alan Hall in Dublin’s Bluebell last year

Tom Tuite

Two men have been remanded in custody after they were charged with murder and arson in connection with the death of a 44-year-old man in Bluebell, Dublin last year.

Father-of-two Alan Hall died after an incident at his home in Bluebell Avenue in the south of the city on May 18, 2020.

Mr Hall, who was from Coolock and previously worked as a butcher, had sustained injuries to his head and neck. Neighbours raised the alarm after a fire was started at the house.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 11:20am and Alan Hall was found after the flames were extinguished.

Detectives from Blanchardstown arrested the two men on Monday night and charged both with murder of Mr Hall and arson with intent to endanger life.

Derek Coady (30) with an address at Nugget Cottages, Bluebell Avenue, Dublin 12, and Conor Curran (34) from Dromcarra Grove, Tallaght were held pending their appearance before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court this morning. They were represented by solicitors Michael Hennessy and Lorraine Stephens.

Detective Garda Patrick Cullen told the court he arrested Mr Coady shortly before 7pm on Monday at La Touche Road in Bluebell. He was charged at 9.39pm at Clondalkin station and replied “no comment” when the two offences were put him.

Bail

Self-employed construction worker Conor Curran was arrested in Cork city at 7pm on Monday, Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny told the court.

Mr Curran, dressed a grey top and tracksuit bottoms, made no reply when charged on Monday night. He sat silently throughout the brief hearing.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment.

They were granted legal aid after the judge noted they were not working. The district court cannot consider a bail application in a murder case.

Both men will be applying to the High Court for bail. Mr Hennessy said that would be done as soon as practicable and Ms Stephens said Mr Coady will look for bail next week.

The judge recommended medical attention and two-weeks’ mandatory isolation in custody for Mr Coady.

Mr Coady, dressed in a navy blue jacket and black tracksuit bottoms, sat with his hands in his pockets throughout the hearing. He did not address the court but gestured to a woman in the public gallery as he was escorted out.

A book of evidence has to be completed by prosecutors and served on the defendants before they can be returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.