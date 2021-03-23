United Ireland conversation in ‘endgame’ says McDonald

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said Ireland is in the “endgame” of the conversation on unification, adding preparation for a united Ireland must begin immediately.

During Monday’s evening’s debate involving Ms McDonald, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live programme, the Dublin Central TD said the matter is now a case of “nation-building”

However, Mr Varadkar insisted a more gradual approach is needed, claiming it is not time to set a date for a border poll, according to the Irish Examiner.

Mary Lou McDonald and Leo Varadkar on Claire Byrne Live.

The Tánaiste compared setting a border poll date to “setting a date for a marriage before you’ve had a courtship”.

Mr Varadkar said there are many aspects which must be considered, including the Irish flag, the national anthem and titles such as ‘taoiseach’, in a united Ireland that would include approximately one million people who identify as British.

Ms McDonald replied that conversations around a united Ireland were addressing issues such as health and housing, with her party not as focused on flags and emblems.

Mr Varadkar said Sinn Féin’s demands for a border poll in the near future were “divisive”, while the Taoiseach said there was no prescription for what a united Ireland would look like.

Mr Martin added any plans must “unite people by agreement” and “reflect parity of esteem”.

He also criticised Sinn Féin’s approach to the matter, saying there was “a competition to be the best Republican”, adding the party has “contributed to division”.

Due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, there was no live studio audience present, with many viewers remarking on Twitter that it led to a more controlled, respectful debate.

The programme also included former taoiseach John Bruton, politicians Ian Paisley Jnr and Naomi Long, and GAA pundit Joe Brolly, who later claimed he was taken off-air due to his comments on the DUP.

