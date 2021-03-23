Young man jailed for attempting to hijack two women in Malahide

Isabel Hayes

A young man who carried out a spate of car thefts, including attempting to hijack two women as they drove in their cars, has been jailed for three years.

Sean Marsh and a juvenile accomplice unsuccessfully tried to take a woman’s car as she drove out of her driveway in Malahide, Dublin, in July last year before they caused another woman to swerve when they tried to stop her car as she drove along the road.

They threw a bottle at that woman’s car, smashing the rear window, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

The pair then entered a third woman’s house nearby before she saw them and told them to get out, Garda Michael Bolton told John Berry BL, prosecuting.

At the time, Marsh was on bail for a spate of car thefts at various locations in Dublin in June and July 2019, as well as for stealing diesel from a service station, the court heard.

Marsh (20) pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to take a car without permission, one count of damaging a car window and one count of trespass in a manner likely to cause fear at Malahide on July 13th, 2020.

He further pleaded guilty to three counts of using a car without the consent of the owner in various locations in Dublin between June and July 2019 and one count of stealing diesel from an Applegreen service station in Baldoyle on June 29th, 2019.

Previous convictions

Marsh, with an address in Swans Nest Avenue, Kilbarrack, has 23 previous convictions including theft and trespass. He has been in custody since July last year.

Sentencing him today, Judge Martin Nolan said Marsh “terrified the drivers” whose cars he attempted to take.

He handed down a four-year sentence but suspended the final year and backdated it to when Marsh went into custody. He adjourned the case to April 13th to allow for victim impact statements to be made.

The court heard Marsh’s co-accused is still a juvenile.

Jennifer Jackson BL, defending, said her client had been at a party the night before and was still intoxicated when he carried out the offences that morning.

She said Marsh was only 19 at the time. He has been in custody ever since and has found it “very tough”, the court heard.