Death notices and funeral arrangements

Bridie Hurley (née Fennelly)

19 Rossmore View, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Slatt, Wolfhill, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 21 March 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved mother of Jacqueline, William, James, Patrick, Bridget, John Paul and the late Thomas.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Kim, James Partner Nicola, Patrick’s partner Philomena, sisters Nellie and Nancy, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Bridie Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Ann Murphy (nee Kavanagh)

Ballinadrum, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at her home on 23 March 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Ann, predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and much loved mother of Tom, Frances, John, Jimmy, Bridget, Ann, Patrick, Michael & Kevin. Deeply regretted by her (20) grandchildren (15) great- grandchildren, sisters Frances (Burke), Maryann (McGrath) & Mag (Tobin), nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Ann’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Thursday at 2pm in Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Ann’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Ballon Parish webcam at