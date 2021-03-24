Barrow Blueway is back on the agenda in Carlow

THE Barrow Blueway … it hasn’t gone away, you know.

At their March meeting, Carlow councillors passed a motion calling on the local authority to begin the process that would see a Barrow Blueway through Co Carlow. Councillors spoke about the importance of developing the riverside trail and downplayed concerns associated with the previously proposed blueway.

The old blueway proposal failed to get planning permission from both Carlow County Council and An Bord Pleanála due to concerns about the use of an unbound surface in a flood zone and public safety issues due to the narrowness of the proposed path along the Barrow.

Cathaoirleach Tom O’Neill said he was proposing the motion, noting the success of blueways in Ireland, demand for walking routes and that a significant portion of the Barrow towpath was not accessible to the infirm and wheelchair-bound.

He noted that 140,000 people had visited the Clonmel Blueway last year. “Imagine if we could get quarter of that.”

His motion called on the council to begin a process of detailed discussions with other local authorities and stakeholders and to engage with Waterways Ireland.

Cllr Fergal Browne said he had travelled the Barrow Track just the day before and “some of it is borderline impassable”.

“Doing nothing is not an option,” he said.

Cllr Browne said there may be disagreement on what kind of work would be carried out, but it was vital that it happens.

Speaking about the previous proposal for a blueway, cllr Browne said it was “regrettable” that “great Carlovians had come out against proposals, even before they were finalised”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald claimed opposition to the blueway was generally in the south of the county, whereas places like Bagenalstown were in favour. He also felt it was unfair that south Carlow was set to get its own greenway project, which did not include Bagenalstown.

“People who wanted it are left behind and people who are opposed are getting a greenway,” he said. “You cannot walk the Barrow between Bagenalstown and Leighlinbridge. You need a good, hard surface on it.”

Cllr Andrea Dalton said she did not know how the previous blueway became synonymous with a “concrete path”. Cllr Dalton said she was in favour of sustainable development that was “acceptable to everyone. It’s not just a concrete path; we have to move away from that. We became fixated on it”.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan said she had talked with her opposite number in Waterways Ireland about the Barrow.

“(Waterways Ireland) have recently released a Shannon Masterplan and talking to the chief executive, it’s his intention to do a similar masterplan for the Barrow,” she said.

Cllr Michael Doran said he lived right beside the Barrow line. He said parts of the Barrow line could only be used for four months of the year.

However, there was some pushback on the proposal to rekindle the blueway. It took around 20 minutes of debate before cllr Tommy Kinsella pointed out that Carlow County Council had refused planning permission on the original application. Cllr Kinsella was in favour of developing the Barrow, but he said that concerns about the surface must be addressed.

Myshall’s cllr Charlie Murphy added that An Bord Pleanála had also turned down the previous blueway proposal. “The process has been gone through,” he said.

Independent councillor John Cassin added that a blueway was not a thing but a “brand”. “I do not think Carlow County Council should be voting on a brand.”