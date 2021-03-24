Carlow SPCA in crisis as Covid-19 chokes off funding

By Suzanne Pender

“THE pandemic has practically destroyed us.”

This is the stark reality for Carlow SPCA, whose life-saving work on behalf of Co Carlow’s animals now hangs desperately in the balance.

“We are struggling to stay going, yet we are needed more than ever,” Jane Hammond Kelly of Carlow SPCA told The Nationalist this week. “We have continued to look after all welfare issues and continued to rehabilitate and find homes for many animals, but our vet bills have to be paid … the pandemic has practically destroyed us.”

Day after day, Carlow SPCA is made aware of animal welfare issues across the county, with neglected dogs, cats, horses and even wildlife often destined to die without its intervention. This week alone, two abandoned puppies came into its care, but tragically had to be humanely put to sleep, despite Jane’s extraordinary efforts day and night to save them.

“The puppies came to me in an absolutely terrible state. I had them with the vet – they did everything; I did absolutely everything, but they just didn’t recover. It’s so hard, it really all takes its toll,” she added.

Carlow SPCA runs a charity shop in Carlow Shopping Centre, but Covid-19 restrictions meant it was closed for the vast majority of 2020, while the doors haven’t opened at all in 2021.

“We are 100% voluntarily run. We are not affiliated to the ISPCA, so everything, absolutely everything we have, has to be raised ourselves. Our sole income has been from the charity shop, so without that we’re finished,” explained Jane.

Carlow SPCA’s annual vet bill is approximately €25,000. Currently, Carlow SPCA owes €5,000 to VetCare, Tullow Road, Carlow, its veterinary care providers.

“An absolutely huge thank you to VetCare … they put absolutely no pressure on us to clear the bill; they’re so good and always offer their support, but obviously the bill is there and has to be paid,” said Jane.

“If we could just keep up with our vet bill until the charity shop opens again, it would ease a lot of the financial worries and allow us to continue our work in the community.”

Animal welfare issues have escalated during the pandemic, while ongoing issues such as the county’s feral cat population continue to cause concern.

“People are at home more and are noticing things they never did before; the amount of calls we are receiving has increased ten-fold and we’ll always respond to calls and check things out,” said Jane. “We are not affiliated to the ISPCA, but the ISPCA inspector for this area is Fiona Conlan, an absolutely brilliant lady, who really works above and beyond. We work really well together and we’ll always do what we can, but it’s tough.

“Covid has impacted the amount of TNR (trap, neuter return) we normally do, with the result being a lot of kittens will be arriving any day now as kitten season starts,” she adds.

To donate to Carlow SPCA, go to http://paypal.me/CarlowSPCA or to their vets directly at VetCare, Tullow Road, Carlow, tel: 059 9130988.